Multiple armed robbery suspects apprehended in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Colorado Springs Police Department after an in-depth investigation has arrested and charged 20-year-old Colorado Springs resident Isaiah Blaze Juvera, and 20-year-old Fountain resident Jahiddi Ucef Williams with their connection to three armed robberies occurring earlier this year.

The suspects were both charged with one count each of second-degree kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and attempted aggravated robbery.

The three CSPD investigations took place over the course of the year where CSPD detectives linked three armed robberies to Juvera and Williams.

One robbery took place on Feb. 4 when CSPD officers responded to an armed robbery in progress at the Liberty Tax business located at 521 South Circle Drive.

The second two took place on March 2 at ACE Cash Express and the ATM at US Bank located on East Pikes Peak Avenue. The suspects were not able to enter the ACE Cash Express before fleeing the scene.

When officers arrested and took the suspects into custody two firearms as well as other evidence were recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact Pikes Peak area Crimestoppers at 719-634-7867.

