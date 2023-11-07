Multiple armed robberies reported overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police are searching for multiple suspects in a series of overnight armed robberies in Colorado Springs. In all of the incidents, the suspects displayed a handgun while demanding money and were able to leave with an undisclosed amount of cash.

7:48 p.m., 1800 block of Aeroplaza Dr: One suspect entered a business, displayed a weapon, and fled with cash.

9:40 p.m., 3900 N Academy Blvd: Two suspects entered a business, pointing at least one handgun at an employee, and fled with cash

9:55 p.m., 5800 Corporate Dr.: One suspect entered a business, displayed a handgun, and fled with cash.

While up to 2 suspects were reported in these incidents, Colorado Springs Police believe one of the suspects was involved in all three.

A separate release from CSPD provides little detail on another robbery on N. Nevada Ave just after midnight. Staff at that business reported two masked males came in with handguns, demanded money, and fled with the cash. Both suspects were wearing full-faced masks. The first suspect was described as being 6' tall, while the second was described as being 6'5" tall.

Police did not provide any information on whether the suspects left the area in a vehicle or on foot.

There was also a shooting reported last night near E Platte Ave and N El Paso St. Officers arriving on the scene found a victim with two gunshot wounds. No information was released on any suspects in the shooting investigation.

____

