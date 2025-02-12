Multiple agencies respond to house fire in Pueblo County, considered 'a total loss'

PUEBLO COUNTY — Seven agencies responded to a house fire Tuesday evening in the South Pueblo County that is now considered "a total loss" according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff, when the first crews arrived on scene the fire had fully engulfed the home.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

The residents were not at home during the fire and no injuries were reported by crews on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but based on preliminary reports, crews believe it originated in the chimney.

It took firefighters several hours to get the fire under control battling freezing conditions while at it.

Pueblo County Sheriff's Office

