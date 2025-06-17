Multiple agencies respond to a structure fire in eastern El Paso County Monday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The Tri-County Volunteer Fire Department is expressing its gratitude Tuesday for all the agencies that assisted in getting control of a structure fire burning along Fossenger Road Monday.

The fire department responded to reports of a structure fire along the road between Boone and Yoder on Monday. With the help of over five different agencies, they were able to get the fire under control.

The fire put out thick black smoke that could be seen across the eastern parts of El Paso County.

The home that burned was completely involved by the time crews arrived to the scene; however, it appears there were no injuries as a result of this fire. The cause is unknown at the time of publishing this article.

