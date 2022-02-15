Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down section of Highway 50 east of Pueblo

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KOAA
Breaking news
Posted at 4:39 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 18:39:20-05

PUEBLO, CO — A multi-vehicle crash has left multiple people injured east of Pueblo on Highway 96, near the Pueblo Memorial Airport.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the call came in around 3:46 p.m.

Flight for Life has landed on the scene and it is unclear how many people are injured.

This story is breaking and a News5 crew is on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation