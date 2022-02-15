Multi-vehicle crash shuts down section of Highway 50 east of Pueblo

PUEBLO, CO — A multi-vehicle crash has left multiple people injured east of Pueblo on Highway 96, near the Pueblo Memorial Airport.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the call came in around 3:46 p.m.

Flight for Life has landed on the scene and it is unclear how many people are injured.

This story is breaking and a News5 crew is on the way to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

