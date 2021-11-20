Multi-vehicle crash closes Woodmen Road by Duryea Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — At around 9 p.m. on Friday police responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Woodmen Road by Duryea Drive.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, there were at least three cars involved in the crash. Westbound Woodmen Road was blocked off as crews began working on the area.

CSPD told News 5 that several people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter