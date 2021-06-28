Mudslide closes I-70 in Glenwood Canyon again

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — For a second day in a row, both directions of Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon have been shut down.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said another mudslide Sunday has prompted officials to close the interstate from the Glenwood Springs exit to Dotsero overnight into Monday.

On Saturday, the same section of the interstate was shut down for several hours after a 70-foot wide mudslide from the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar buried the highway near No Name. All lanes reopened around 10 p.m.

Heavy rain falling in the area has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for the burn scar area until 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

CDOT crews will continue clearing the debris Sunday night and Monday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no estimated time on when the highway will reopen. CDOT is only allowing local traffic east of Exit 109.

An alternate route includes at least a two-hour-long detour. Westbound traffic can exit at Silverthorne and travel north on Colorado 9 to U.S. 40, then west to Craig. From Craig, take Colorado 13 south to Rifle and back on I-70. Eastbound traffic will need to exit at Rifle and take the same route in the other direction.