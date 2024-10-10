Mt. Carmel Veterans to host veteran resource 'Stand Down' on Tuesday

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will supply homeless and local veterans with winter clothes, a few warm meals and better access to the services they provide at the annual El Paso County Stand Down.

The Stand Down will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15 at Weidner Field in downtown Colorado Springs.

During the event, up to 10 veterans will be chosen for the Transitional Housing Initiative, which is a program that is designed to find veterans permanent housing and jobs to move them into more stable living conditions.

UCHealth is a partner of this program and will be offering counseling and training for 30 days.

Last year, nine veterans were chosen for this program and eight have since found homes and jobs.

Last year's Stand Down event helped a total of 126 veterans.

This will be the fifth annual Stand Down hosted by Mt. Carmel.

___





Prop. 130 Would Increase Funding For Law Enforcement Across Colorado In November, Colorado voters will decide whether to give $350 million in state funding to local law enforcement agencies across the state and a one-time $1 million payment to families of first responders killed in the line of duty. Former clerk believes Tina Peters case illuminates the influence of election denial rhetoric

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.