Mt. Carmel Veterans Services Center offers resources for transition to civilian life

COLORADO SPRINGS — Transitioning back into civilian life is sometimes easier said than done for veterans. For many, being an active-duty member was their identity.

According to the Pew Research Center, a third of veterans say adjusting from military to civilian life is difficult. 50 percent of veterans say they were unprepared for the transition. I spoke with Mt. Carmel Veterans Services Center, a local nonprofit that works with veterans. They say veterans struggle with finding affordable housing, food insecurity, and finding a job.

“I would say for most of our veterans the transition out of the military is emotional. That’s an identity that they’ve had for whatever time, it could be a year it could be 20 years. But that’s a family they’ve created, that’s a community they’ve created and now they’re starting over again,” said Shannon Olin, Director of Veteran and Family Resources at Mt. Carmel Veterans Services Center.

“A lot of the difficulties and challenges that we see in our department is not being financially ready, that’s one of the biggest pieces. They’re not sure where they’re renting from, car bills, that’s the biggest,” said Olin.

For veterans who could use a helping hand, Mt. Carmel Veterans Services Center offers a wide variety of services. This includes everything from food pantries to financial assistance with rent and utilities. The nonprofit also offers mental health services.

Learn more about Mt. Carmel Veterans Services Center.

