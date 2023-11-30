Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center hosting Angel Tree to help local children

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center has partnered with Christmas Unlimited providing gifts for children of all ages, including teenagers. Just stop into the Mt. Carmel location in Colorado Springs to take part in their Angel Tree.

You can select an ornament with the age and name of the child you wish to shop for, alongside a list of items the child is looking for, and their sizes.

If you do buy gifts, please do not label the gifts. Parents can decide if gifts are from Santa or anyone else.

Also, please do not wrap gifts to allow the team at Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center to determine if gifts are appropriate and not damaged. Those at the nonprofit say giving back this holiday season to veterans' families is rather special and a community effort.

"We want to make sure that any military family that's in need, especially their kids can have a fulfilling holiday season. Their loved one might be deployed, just to get an extra boost. It's rewarding for those who donate and it's a great gift for those who need it.," explains Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Executive Director Bob McLaughlin.

The deadline to drop off a gift is Monday, December 18. That's because Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center has selected local families for these gifts. If the nonprofit receives extra gifts by the 18th, it allows the center to possibly find more families to receive gifts.

Also, if you miss the deadline, you can still donate a gift that will get into the hands of a child next year. That's because the nonprofit distributes birthday gifts throughout the year to children. If you want to make a monetary donation to Angel Tree, give Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center a call at (719) 772-7000.

