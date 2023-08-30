Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center gets a new outdoor therapy space

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center plans on expanding mental health resources for veterans through its Next Chapter clinic. This will include spaces for therapy both inside and outside.

"When it comes to healing, many people come to the mountains, and we're here. So for us to be able to be able to do inside-outside, especially when the weather is good, is pretty fantastic," said Executive Director Robert McLaughlin.

In order to do that, McLaughlin says they needed to add outdoor spaces for veterans and their servicemembers. That's where volunteers with Home Depot come in.

"In total we've got around 350 people here today," said Danny Watson with the Home Depot Foundation. "All the materials, the wood, the tools, that's been taken care of by the Home Depot Foundation".

350 volunteers flew in from around the country to help construct dog beds for service animals, chairs, benches, tables, pergolas, a garden, a patio area, and a mural. The Home Depot Foundation says their budget for the project was around $280,000.

"This is just amazing, it really warms my heart. I almost wanna cry, but since I'm on TV I won't," said veteran Rodger Johnson.

Johnson has received help from Mt. Carmel and says having the flexibility to confront issues in an outdoor environment will be monumental for veterans.

"To really get outside and enjoy, kind of change up the setting from a normal 'sit in the office and talk about my problems'. Now I can go outside and enjoy the weather. So this is just huge, paramount for the veteran population," he continued.

The Next Chapter clinic will be open in January.

