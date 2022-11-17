Mt Carmel to provide over 1,500 Thanksgiving meals to veterans, military families

COLORADO SPRINGS — Over 1,500 local military servicemembers, veterans, and military families will receive free Thanksgiving meals provided by Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center.

Operation Turkeys for Troops had 1,200 turkeys donated and 300 grocery gift cards were also donated.

“Mt. Carmel is proud to provide Thanksgiving meals to military, veterans, and families in need this holiday,” said Retired Army Col. Bob McLaughlin, Mt. Carmel Executive Director. “We’re grateful for the support of our community partners and sponsors who make this event possible and we wish all the members of our local military community a very happy Thanksgiving.”

Those receiving Thanksgiving meals were picked in advance.

Since 2016, thousands of veterans have received vital assistance through the non-profit’s accessible programs, integrated resources, and collaborative partnerships.

Mt. Carmel VSC has served more than 10,000 clients since it started and their programs include:

