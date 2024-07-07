Mt. Carmel to host first Barbecue Benefit at Cowboys

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — On Sunday, July 7 from 2-6 p.m., the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will be hosting its inaugural Benefit and Barbecue event at Cowboys.

The event will feature free entertainment from the Jeffery Alan Band, who plays some rock as well as original,

classic and top 40 country songs.

Some of the food and drink proceeds will go towards funding Mt. Carmel.

Bob McLaughlin, executive director of Mt. Carmel, says," “This the first time we’ve done a concert as we kick off the summer. We’re hoping people come out, enjoy some live music, good food — and donate to Mt. Carmel."

