Mt. Carmel Pueblo to host Veterans Day Celebration Monday

PUEBLO — On Monday, November 11 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mt. Carmel's Pueblo location will celebrate Veteran's Day on the Pueblo Riverwalk.

The ceremony will include a flyover from CAE, known as the "Gateway to Air Force Aviation", whose planes are flown by retired and former United States Air Force pilots.

The following veterans will speak at the event:



Former Sgt. Bruce Elson, a 101-year-old World War II veteran who served overseas in the Philippines and Japan

Sheila Johnson, a 20-year Army veteran and former police officer

Jose Ramirez, a 25-year veteran who served in the Marines and the Army before working at UCHealth's Next Chapter

The hour-long event will be followed by a lunch at the American Legion Post #201.___





Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes. Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.