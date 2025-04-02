Mt. Carmel is looking for military artists for an upcoming art show in the summer

COLORADO SPRINGS — Calling all military artists!

Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is looking for military artists for an art show happening this summer.

Any medium is welcome. This includes "pottery, painting, sculptures, photography, drawing or mixed media."

The show starts at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 2, at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts (427 E. Colorado Ave.).

Those who enter could "win a People's Choice Award or an award from Arts in Society, the nonprofit that provides funding for Mt. Carmel’s Art Expressions program and support for its art show."

Military members, veterans, and their families can register. If you'd like to register for the show, visit the Veteran Art Exhibition Fundraiser website.





'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown An officer involved shooting in Downtown Colorado Springs resulted in the death of the suspect and an ongoing investigation. Traffic was blocked off Monday afternoon into the evening on Pikes Peak Ave. between Nevada Ave. and Weber St. 'First time this happened,' bystanders react to shooting Downtown

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.