Mt. Carmel is hosting a Sanctuary Golf Tournament on Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting a fundraising golf tournament to help raise awareness for veteran services and projects at the center.

Mt. Carmel is a nonprofit that serves veterans in Southern Colorado. They provide transitional and employment assistance, behavioral health and wellness, supportive services, and their families.

The Sanctuary Golf Tournament will take place on Wednesday starting at 9:30 a.m.

The day will look like this:



9:30 a.m. registration and driving range

10 a.m. Brunch

11:30 a.m. Shotgun start

5 to 7 p.m. Silent auction, cocktails, dinner, awards

The event will be held at the Sanctuary Golf Course in Sedalia at 7549 N. Daniels Park Rd.





