Mt. Carmel hosts event for military members transitioning to civilian life

PUEBLO — The Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center hosted an event in Pueblo Friday evening at Brue's Alehouse on the Riverwalk to support veterans transitioning into civilian life.

It was a chance for veterans to make connections with peer navigators to help ease the transition from military to civilian careers.

The Director of Mount Carmel's Rural Colorado Services, Sal Katz, explains why community support is essential.

"Giving the opportunity for our veterans as they transition from the military, and for those seeking better employment to work with agencies such as the Department of Corrections (and) CSU Pueblo," said Katz.

According to Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center's website, they have provided services to nearly 14,000 clients in our community.

