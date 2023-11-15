Mt. Carmel gives out free turkeys to servicemembers and veterans

COLORADO SPRINGS — A community staple is making sure that service members, veterans and their families aren't going hungry this Thanksgiving.

Tuesday, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center partnered with soldiers from Fort Carson and Safeway staff to host their annual turkey giveaway.

This year more than 1,000 turkeys were given out to military families from the following locations:



Buckley Space Force Base

Schriever Space Force Base

Peterson Space Force Base

Fort Carson

U.S. Air Force Academy

Last year's Operation Turkey for Troops was able to donate 1,200 turkeys and 300 grocery gift cards to over 1,500 local service members, veterans and their families. Those receiving Thanksgiving meals were picked in advance.

The Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center's mission is "To provide best practices for our military, veterans, and their families through accessible programs, integrated resources, and collaborative partnerships that empower lives and strengthen our community."

They also provide the following programs for veterans, military members, and their families:

To learn more about Mt. Carmel, visit the Veteran Services Website.

