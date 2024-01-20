Mt. Carmel celebrates two years of serving Pueblo veterans

PUEBLO, Colo. — Friday, the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center celebrated two years of serving the Pueblo community.

The organization expanded to the Saint Mary Corwin Hospital last year to try and reach veterans living in smaller, rural communities.

As we've previously reported, the nonprofit is hoping to further its expansion to even more rural communities like Westcliffe and Trinidad.

"We are not as a success without the community involvement in supporting the over 13,000 veterans and their family members that are here located in Pueblo, in addition, there are over 300 veterans owned organizations that employ over 1,000 employees here in Pueblo," said Sal Katz, the Mt. Carmel Pueblo Director.

From 2022-2023, Mt. Carmel doubled the number of veterans and families that they serve in Pueblo. They have several resources to help veterans and families, such as financial assistance and food security.

In Colorado Springs, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center hosted a forum to help veterans in rural communities gain access to the internet.

To learn more about the nonprofit, visit the Mt. Carmel Service Center's Website. If you our someone you know needs help, please reach out to Mt. Carmel by calling (719)772-7000.

