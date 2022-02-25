Mt. Carmel assists with deployment stress amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

COLORADO SPRINGS — Images of the combat in Ukraine can trigger memories for veterans who have served and fought for our country.

Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center says they saw an increase in people seeking their services after the withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, and they say they expect to see a similar impact with the conflict in eastern Europe.

"It's not just our veterans, it's our friends and family that are serving at Fort Carson, at Peterson, at the Academy, at Schriever that are all impacted by this," said Mt. Carmel Executive Director Robert McLaughlin, "Anybody wearing a uniform when combat operations break out in the world know that they could be called."

Any veterans or those with loved ones in the military who feel like they need assistance can reach out to Mt. Carmel on their website or call them at 719-772-7000.

