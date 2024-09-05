Mt. Carmel and Randy Gradishar to host Friday Night Lights at Cheyenne Mountain High School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — During the football game on Friday, September 6, Mt. Carmel will partner with Cheyenne Mountain High School to introduce veterans and service members to Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center and its resources.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Denver Broncos linebacker, Randy Gradishar, will perform the coin toss and give away one of his jerseys at halftime.

WATCH: Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar discusses his Hall of Fame induction

Gradishar says that he will be participating in this game because it combines two of his loves: football and honoring his dad's military service.

As an ambassador for Mt. Carmel, Gradishar regularly supports military and veteran-related activities throughout Colorado.

This game is particularly important to service members and veterans because it comes during the weekend before Patriot Day. Patriot Day is the day that the U.S. remembers the heroes of 9/11 and honors those who lost their lives in the Global War on Terror.

Recruiters from each branch of the military have been invited to Friday's game, and the Fort Carson 4th Infantry Division band is set to play the National anthem. The Air Force Color Guard will present the colors during the game.

Click here to learn more about Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center

___





First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo A non-profit group called Southern Colorado Science Center is working with the Artisans of Florence to create the first permanent Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America in Pueblo. We got a first look. First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.