Moving company collecting household items to give to moms on Mother's Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two Men and a Truck in Colorado Springs is collecting household items like tissues and paper towels to give to moms on Mother's Day.

The moving company says even the smallest donation can make a big difference to struggling moms.

"Every woman should be, you know, taken care of, recognized, especially those that need that little... push for assistance, you know, (it) makes me feel good, makes us feel good that we can take care of those who need a little bit of assistance," said Anthyia Bramble, Donation Drive Coordinator.

The drive is still going on if anyone wants to contribute. You can take your items to Two Men and a Truck at their location on Fillmore Ridge Heights, which is located off of West Fillmore Street.

You can find other drop-off locations on Two Men and a Truck's Facebook page.

___





Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation Multiple people experiencing homelessness talked on camera as the City of Colorado Springs executed a cleanup operation on Wednesday. The operation continues Thursday. Homeless Union in Colorado Springs speaks out during cleanup operation

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.