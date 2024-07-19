Movie lovers say goodbye to Esquire Theatre after 97 years in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood

DENVER — "Thank you for 97 years." Those are the words written on the old movie marquee outside the Esquire Theatre in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood ahead of Thursday night's final curtain call.

A crowd of people gathered outside the cinema ahead of the final two screenings — "Maxxine" at 7 p.m. and "A Quiet Place: Day One" at 7:05 p.m.

"This is kind of my social circle for a long time, and now it’s like, “What do I do on a Friday, Saturday night?" said Brad Haag, who has been visiting the theater for the past 20 years.

Esquire employees An old clipping announces the anniversary movie showings for the Esquire Theatre.

Movie buffs fought hard to keep the Esquire alive, even starting a grassroots effort called #SavetheEsquire on social media.

"The movement has really helped remind people what a staple it is to Denver's culture and art scene," said Jolee Harston in an interview with our news partners in Denver in December 2023.

Ultimately, the building will be converted into luxury office, restaurant and retail spaces. The owners said they tried to lease to another theater tenant but were unable to find a partner for that opportunity.

The Esquire signs will be refurbished and displayed in the new building design, according to the design plans.

Denver7 An old newspaper clipping announces that the Esquire Theater has named its first woman manager.

Haag called the cinema's closure a big loss for the community.

"Walking out, I don't know what reason I would have to come down to this neighborhood at this point," said Haag.





Sheriff: Colorado a cartel-welcoming state Appellate court rules statute blocks sheriff from holding inmates for ICE Teller County Sheriff discusses recent lawsuit ruling against them