Move to higher ground order enacted for houses around Fountain Creek in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, CO — The Manitou Springs Fire Department has ordered a move to higher ground order Monday night.

The order is asking all residents living near Fountain Creek east of Old Mans Trail and in between Manitou Ave, and El Paso Boulevard to make their way to higher ground.

The order went into effect around 9 p.m. Monday evening, According to the City of Manitou Springs no injuries have been reported.

The Manitou Springs Fire Department is anticipating the water to continue to rise throughout the night as runoff is expected to be coming from Williams Canyon.

It is unclear at this time if there are any damages due to flooding along the highlighted corridor.

The City of Manitou Springs says all future updates will come from here.

This is a developing story.

