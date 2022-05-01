Mountain Song Community School holds May Faire Celebration

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Students and staff at the Mountain Song Community School in Colorado Springs welcomed the arrival of May with a special May Faire on Saturday.

The community event included plenty of fun activities for families like singing and dancing around the May Pole, crown-making, gem digging, potion-making, silk dying, and an obstacle course.

The school recently purchased the old Whittier Building on West Kiowa Street in Old Colorado City as their permanent home.

Sarah Kreger, Director of School Performance for Mountain Song, said the faire was the perfect way to celebrate their new facility.

"Oh, it's so delightful especially since COVID prevented us from having this festival for a couple of years and so we're really happy that we can celebrate in person together and be really happy that now we have our permanent home and we can make it beautiful as we've always wanted," she said.

Mountain Song is the only tuition-free Waldorff-inspired school in Southern Colorado.

Saturday's faire also helped the school to raise money to improve their grounds.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.