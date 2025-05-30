Mountain Metropolitan Transit offering free rides for the summer starting Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) has announced free summer rides as part of the Zero Fare Transit Grant Program.

Free rides will be available on all MMT buses as well as paratransit services.

This is the fourth year in a row that MMT has participated in this program, which is made possible by Senate Bill 24-032, which "allows Colorado transit agencies to receive a grant aimed at promoting public transportation use during the summer months, when ozone levels are often at their highest."

Free rides will begin on June 1 until August 31, 2025.

For more information on bus tickets, paratransit services, and bus routes, visit the MMT website.

