Mountain Metro Transit unveils new mobile ticket app

COLORADO SPRINGS — Riding the bus just got easier in Colorado Springs. Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) launched RideMMT, a new mobile ticket app.

The cash-free, contactless mobile ticketing app, created by Masabi, allows riders to purchase fares and display tickets on their smartphone device.

The app is available to download from Google Play and Apple’s App Store.

Riders have the option of purchasing tickets in advance and can buy the following options:



Single ride

Day pass

31-day pass

20-ride tickets

Riders can purchase the tickets using a debit or credit card , or through a digital payment service such as Apple Pay.

Once purchased, riders can activate their tickets on their phones and present them to the bus driver for validation when boarding.

Bus riders can still buy tickets at ticket vending machines or pay a cash fare on the bus just like they have in the past.

