Mountain Metro Transit is adding improvements to one route for the spring

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mountain Metro Transit (MMT) is adding a new service to Route 4 starting on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Route 4 makes stops at the Downtown Terminal, 8th Street, and the Broadmoor. You can find the route map and schedule here.

Mountain Metro Transit

During the week, Route 4 will have increased daytime frequency, going from every 60 minutes to every 30 minutes.

Additionally, Manitou Springs Shuttle Route 33 and Route 36 will have increased weekend frequency, going from every 20 minutes to every 10 minutes between 6:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.





