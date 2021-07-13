Mountain Equipment Recyclers helps local community

COLORADO SPRINGS — July is Parks and Recreation month, and one local store works hard to repurpose items that are used in the great outdoors.

But as we continue to rebound from the pandemic, many people are noticing several shortages. Bicycles are no exception to the number shortages.

Mountain Equipment Recyclers offers biking, camping, skiing, climbing and backpacking gear. The store’s roots date back to 2010 when MER first opened its doors as a consignment gear shop aimed to offer relief to soldiers suffering from PTSD. And over the years, the store has grown. Today, Mountain Equipment Recyclers donates 100 percent of their profits to over twenty-five charitable causes. MER makes sure that the items they take in are high quality.

“We offer consignment to the community so if you want to bring in something to sell, we’ll sell it for you, but our requirements are kind of high end, technical pieces. Not cheaper, lower end things that typically aren’t made as well and won’t last near as long,” said Ryan Gentges, general manager at Mountain Equipment Recyclers.

Mountain Equipment Recyclers has donated over 400,000 dollars to charities since opening in the year 2010.

One of those programs is “kids on bikes,” which works to connect children to Nature so they can grow a love, appreciation and understanding of it as they grow and develop into adults who will preach the mindset to appreciate our planet.

“Parks being as accessible as they are, especially by bicycle, it really helps the family get outdoors but from a childhood development standpoint, you really got to get kids out early, frequently so that those healthy habits start when they’re young,” said Daniel Byrd, Kids on Bikes volunteer.

