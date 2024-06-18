Mount Washington race won for record eighth time by Colorado Springs runner Joseph Gray

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — A Colorado runner has won a race to the summit of New England’s tallest peak for a record-setting eighth time.

Forty-year-old Joseph Gray of Colorado Springs won the Mount Washington Road Race on Saturday in a time of 1 hour, 2 minutes and 21 seconds.

He was followed by Remi Leroux of Waterloo, Quebec; and Eric Blake of West Hartford, Connecticut.

Thirty-one-year-old Kayla Lampe of Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, finished in 1 hour, 15 minutes, and 9 seconds to win the women’s division, followed by Laura Manninen of Kuitula, Finland; and Amber Ferreira of Concord, New Hampshire.

With a 6,288-foot summit, Mount Washington is synonymous with challenging weather — but conditions were clear.

