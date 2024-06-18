Watch Now
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Mount Washington race won for record eighth time by Colorado Springs runner Joseph Gray

Mount Washington Road Race
AP
This photo provided by Randy Zucco shows Joseph Gray of Colorado Springs, Colorado, winner of the Mount Washington Road Race, crossing the finish line on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at the summit of the 6,288-foot peak near Pinkham Notch, N.H. His time was 1 hour, 2 minutes and 21 seconds. (Randy Zucco via AP)
Mount Washington Road Race
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jun 18, 2024

PINKHAM NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — A Colorado runner has won a race to the summit of New England’s tallest peak for a record-setting eighth time.

Forty-year-old Joseph Gray of Colorado Springs won the Mount Washington Road Race on Saturday in a time of 1 hour, 2 minutes and 21 seconds.

He was followed by Remi Leroux of Waterloo, Quebec; and Eric Blake of West Hartford, Connecticut.

Thirty-one-year-old Kayla Lampe of Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts, finished in 1 hour, 15 minutes, and 9 seconds to win the women’s division, followed by Laura Manninen of Kuitula, Finland; and Amber Ferreira of Concord, New Hampshire.

With a 6,288-foot summit, Mount Washington is synonymous with challenging weather — but conditions were clear.

___



Dash camera shows a plane attempt to land along I-25 near Larkspur

Rescue crews were able to recover two injured people who were taken to a hospital, said the CSP. The plane crashed in waist-high water on its roof in a field just east of I-25 near the Larkspur.

Dashcam video shows plane trying to land on I-25 near Larkspur before crashing, injuring 2

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App