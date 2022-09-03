Mount Carmel hosts Patriot Day Give Back event

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Friday, a local non-profit that helps veterans, military members, and their families held a free food giveaway. Mount Carmel Veterans Service center held its annual Patriot Day Give Back event. The event has been going on for the last 7 years.

Several members of the KOAA News5 team showed up to help give out the food with the charity and its partners.

"Anytime we give back and try to help out on our own is a good thing and especially our military,' said Leon Romero, a volunteer with the program, 'A lot of them are deployed so their families are sitting here worrying about them, so that's the last thing they want to worry about is food. So, we're here to kinda help out and hopefully, that can release some of the stress on them."

According to feeding America, as many as 160,000 active duty military members faced food insecurity in 2021.

