Mount Carmel asks the community to sponsor a military child through their Angel Tree

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mount Carmel is asking the community to sponsor a military child in need this season. They are looking for sponsors for their Angel Tree program.
If you are interested in taking part, you can head over to Mount Carmel and choose a child's wishlist from the tree.
"I think it's a really great morale booster and it's just one of those things that reminds us of why we are doing what we're doing," said Shannon Olin, Director for Military/Veteran Family Services. "It's one of those fascinating givebacks and one that our kids and seniors are deserving (of)."
You can also bring monetary donations that will help secure the wishlist toys. The gift party will be on December 18.
