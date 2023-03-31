Motorless mornings return to Garden of the Gods in April

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Garden of the Gods park will be hosting a motorless day at the end of April.

The City of Colorado Springs says that on Saturday, April 29th park staff will be hosting a motorless morning from 5 a.m. - noon.

During motorless morning cars, and vehicles, will not be allowed on park roads opening it to people to walk, skate, bike, or run freely throughout the park.

Parking for those that have disabilities is available at the Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center. From the visitor center, a shuttle into the main parking lot will be available upon request on Motorless Morning for those guests who need it.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.