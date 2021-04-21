Motorless Morning returns to Garden of the Gods this weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS — A popular event is returning to Garden of the Gods this weekend.

Motorless Morning will take place Saturday from 5 a.m. to noon. During that time, no vehicles will be allowed in the park.

Vehicles can be parked at the visitors center of the overflow lot near 30th Street.

"Motorless Morning really is really a chance for the park to reset. Free of vehicles, recreationists can enjoy park roads, hear the sights and sounds of the Garden come alive, and really give the park a chance to catch its breath," Park Manager John Stark said.

The next Motorless Morning will happen sometime in the fall.