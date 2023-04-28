Motorless Morning kicks off at Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS — "Motorless Morning" kicks off Saturday, April 29, at Garden of the Gods. This event gets rid of motor vehicles for much of the day and offers visitors the opportunity to experience the area without the noise of vehicles.

It starts at 5:00 a.m. and will wrap up at 12:00 p.m.

Hikers, bikers, and skateboarders are allowed to enjoy the park without the worry of vehicles.

Some locals said they are looking forward to spending quality time at Garden of the Gods.

“It’s just cool that the community is willing to do [this] too. Families [being] behind [this] and on board with [Motorless Morning] and [being] like, 'Yes, let’s totally do it.' We can kind of get together, as a community, and enjoy [this] together,” said Meghan Juvera.

Speed limits and park rules still apply. A shuttle will be provided for people with disabilities. The shuttle will begin at the visitor center parking lot and transport guests to Garden of the Gods.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.