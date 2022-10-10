Motorless Morning at Garden of the Gods draws thousands

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sunday morning was the final motorless morning of the year at Garden of the Gods. This is when park officials close off the roads to cars, allowing pedestrians to walk freely between the red rocks.

"I've been here many times before. It's just a nice experience without the cars," said Angela Trillhaase, a longtime Garden of the Gods visitor from Illinois.

Garden of the Gods manager John Stark says that the staff looks forward to putting on these events for the unique situations they can bring.

"It's a great way to experience the park without cars on the road, wildlife comes out of the park, and it's a lot of fun," said Stark.

Molly Frees is a flight attendant who enjoys her stop in the springs.

"I think it's so cool that they're doing it, don't have to be dodging cars left and right, I appreciate it," said Frees.

"It's just beautiful".

Trillhaase remarked how the park feels different without all of the cars traveling through.

"The sound also is different. It's very very quiet up there where it's not when there are cars around," said Trillhaase.

The Khan family came up to Colorado from Houston for a vacation. When they got to the park, they told me they were in awe of the beauty.

"When you come and look at the nature, it's like WOW, that's the first thing. And then you realize how small we are compared to the big things here," said father Shahriar Khan.

"You don't know what you're missing, you've gotta be here to experience it," continued Trillhaase. "Watching me isn't gonna help you get there, you've gotta come here yourself and just try it".

To stay updated with events going on at Garden of the Gods, you can visit their website.

