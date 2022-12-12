Motorcyclist transported to the hospital after crash near Cottonwood Creek Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, a motorcyclist was transported to the hospital after a crash in northern Colorado Springs.

CSPD responded to a vehicle versus a motorcycle crash just before 6pm near the Cottonwood Creek Park entrance.

Officers say the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Westbound Dublin Blvd is closed at Rocky Bluff Point. Avoid the area if possible.

