Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash on Tutt and Barnes

The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified a motorcyclist from a deadly crash. It happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Tutt Blvd. and Barnes Rd. just west of Martin E. Ragain Field.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following the crash, where they later died. The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the motorcyclist as 22-year-old Maxwell Johnson.

This is the 14th fatal crash in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were six fatal crashes.

Although no charges have been filed at this time, it is still an ongoing investigation.

Alcohol is not being suspected as a factor in this crash, but the Colorado Springs Police Department is still investigating if speed is a factor.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.