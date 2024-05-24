Motorcyclist identified in fatal crash at Milton E Proby Pkwy and S Academy Blvd

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Tuesday, May 14 at 8:27 p.m. Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle at Milton E. Proby Pkwy and S Academy Blvd.

Upon getting to the scene, officers found the motorcycle and a deceased rider.

Due to the nature of the crash, the Major Crash Team was called to assume responsibility for the investigation.

Their investigation revealed that the motorcycle rider was traveling westbound on Milton E Proby Pkwy, taking the off-ramp onto S Academy Blvd, and crashed while making that turn. The motorcycle hit the guardrail and the rider was ejected.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash.

On Wednesday, May 15, the El Paso County Coroner performed an autopsy on the rider and identified him as 44-year-old Christopher George Morris.

This is the 19th Colorado Springs traffic fatality this year. This time last year there were also 19 traffic fatalities.

In the past 365 days, there have been 50 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.

