Motorcyclist identified from deadly crash earlier this month, police say he was speeding

COLORADO SPRINGS — The motorcyclist who died in a crash earlier this month at North Hancock Avenue and East 4th Street has been identified.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office says he is 27-year-old Cody Ray of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) the crash happened on June 1 just before 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, CSPD says they saw that Ray had been thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to initial information, CSPD says Ray was traveling southbound on North Hancock Avenue when a vehicle on East 4th Street pulled forward through a stop sign. The two vehicles collided in the intersection, according to CSPD.

CSPD says they have determined that Ray was going more than double the speed limit, which is 30 miles per hour in the area. They say they are still investigated the crash.

This is the 25 traffic death in Colorado Springs this year, according to CSPD. At this time last year, CSPD says there were 20 traffic fatalities in the city.

