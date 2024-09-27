Motorcyclist identified following deadly accident earlier this month

COLORADO SPRINGS — A motorcyclist has been identified following a deadly crash earlier this month, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

The El Paso County Coroner's Office says he was 35-year-old Michael Pinegar.

CSPD says they are still investigating this crash. At this time, no charges have been filed.

This was the 38 traffic death in Colorado Springs this year, according to police. At this time last year, there were 30 traffic deaths.

Background Information

CSPD confirmed a person is dead following an accident along East Platte Avenue on September 3.

Police say a motorcycle traveling along East Platte Avenue struck a truck near Don Juan Street just before 9 a.m.

Police later confirmed the motorcyclist, later identified as Pinegar, died after being taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police do not believe alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with their investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

