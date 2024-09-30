Motorcyclist hospitalized following an accident along Highway 24 Monday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department confirms a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital this morning following an accident along Highway 24.

Police say they received the call around 7:00 a.m. at 26th Street. Traffic detours were in place at the intersection for a couple of hours Monday opening back up around 9:00 a.m.

A spokesperson tells our office the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Based on initial investigations it appears the accident involved two vehicles and the motorcycle.

