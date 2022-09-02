Motorcyclist dies following crash with truck in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 38-year-old man has died following a crash between a motorcycle and a truck on Monday in the 2700 block of South Circle Drive.

Once on the scene, officers learned a Ford Ranger was driving east in the 2700 block of South Circle Drive trying to make a left turn into a parking lot.

Traffic was stopped in the westbound lanes when the truck crossed the first two lanes and upon entering the third lane, was struck by a motorcycle heading westbound.

After the motorcycle struck the Ford Ranger, the motorcycle fell over and burst into flames. The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Colorado Springs local 38-year-old David Melendy was treated for life-threatening injuries on the scene by members of CSFD and AMR.

Melendy was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to CSPD, this is the 34th fatal traffic crash this year. 16 of those crashes have involved motorcycles.

