Motorcyclist dead following accident along Platte Avenue Tuesday morning

The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed a person is dead following an accident along Platte Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police say that a motorcycle traveling along Platte Avenue struck a vehicle at East Platte Avenue and Don Juan Street just before 9 a.m.

The accident shut down the roadway and it is still closed just before 11 am. Police later confirmed the motorcyclist died after being taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Both lanes of Westbound Platte just east of Don Juan will be closed for the next couple of hours. Please avoid the area or plan for extra time. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) September 3, 2024

Police have not released too many details about the accident but do not believe alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with their investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

___





First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo A non-profit group called Southern Colorado Science Center is working with the Artisans of Florence to create the first permanent Leonardo da Vinci Museum in North America in Pueblo. We got a first look. First Leonardo da Vinci museum in North America coming to Pueblo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.