Motorcyclist dead following accident along Platte Avenue Tuesday morning

KOAA 5
An image of the aftermath of a fatal motorcycle accident along Platte Avenue on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.
The Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed a person is dead following an accident along Platte Avenue Tuesday morning.

Police say that a motorcycle traveling along Platte Avenue struck a vehicle at East Platte Avenue and Don Juan Street just before 9 a.m.

The accident shut down the roadway and it is still closed just before 11 am. Police later confirmed the motorcyclist died after being taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police have not released too many details about the accident but do not believe alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

The driver of the truck is cooperating with their investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

