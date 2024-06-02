Watch Now
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police say a motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a truck in northeast Colorado Springs.
Fatal crash in Hancock Ave and 4th Street
Posted at 10:39 PM, Jun 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 00:56:42-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police say a motorcyclist is dead a crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs.

Police tell News 5 it happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and 4th street.

They tell us the motorcyclist was turning east into Hancock when they collided with the pick-up truck.

The Mayor Crash team was called in to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we find out more.

