Motorcyclist dead after crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police say a motorcyclist is dead a crash near Palmer Park in Colorado Springs.

Police tell News 5 it happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Hancock and 4th street.

They tell us the motorcyclist was turning east into Hancock when they collided with the pick-up truck.

The Mayor Crash team was called in to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update this article as we find out more.

___





Lawsuit alleges Huerfano County code enforcement violated civil rights The plaintiffs sued the county's building inspector, land use director, and former code enforcement officer claiming they violated their 4th Amendment protection against unlawful searches. Lawsuit alleges Huerfano County code enforcement violated civil rights

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.