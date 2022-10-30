Motorcyclist dead after a crash Sunday morning near Memorial Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a 2-vehicle crash near Memorial Park, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The motorcycle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of N. Union Blvd and E. Platte Ave around 6:30 am Sunday. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

According to CSPD, witnesses say the motorcycle entered the intersection on a red light and was not wearing a helmet.

The intersection of N. Union Blvd and E. Platte Ave was closed for several hours while the Major Crash Team investigated.

