Motorcycle versus vehicle accident on Austin Bluffs Parkway Tuesday evening closes road

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fatal vehicle accident happened around 9:20 pm Tuesday evening closing down Austin Bluffs Parkway from North Nevada Ave to Mallow Road eastbound.

According to Colorado Springs police, the accident was between a motorcycle and a vehicle near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Mallow Road. Eastbound lanes will be shut down for some time.

CSPD has confirmed that the motorcyclist died in the accident. One other person involved in the accident was transported to a local hospital, but their condition was not provided.

The identification of the motorcyclist has not been released.

There is no word as to if drugs, alcohol, or speed were factors in the crash. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as details are released.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.