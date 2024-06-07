Motorcycle riders hospitalized after getting hit by a car on Powers and Astrozon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department says that a motorcycle with two riders were hit by an SUV on Powers and Astrozon.

CSPD evaluated the motorcyclists before they were transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The SUV driver was not injured and is cooperating with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash. At this time it is unclear if any charges have been filed against the driver.

