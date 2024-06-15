Motorcycle rider crashes in construction zone at I-25 and Fillmore

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, June 15 at around 10:36 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department was called to I-25 and N Filmore for a traffic crash involving a motorcycle.

An initial investigation revealed that the accident only involved the motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider did sustain injuries.

Neither speed or alcohol were considered factors in this crash.

The highway has remained open with two partial lane closures while waiting for the Colorado Department of Transportation to repair the road.

