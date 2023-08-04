Watch Now
Motorcycle crash closes westbound lanes at Hancock Expressway and Circle Dr

KOAA
Posted at 12:32 PM, Aug 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-04 14:32:22-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — All westbound lanes at Hancock Expressway and S. Circle Drive are closed due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

Colorado Springs Police advise drivers to avoid the area during the investigation and crash cleanup.

News5 is working to learn more information about the crash. We will update this article.
